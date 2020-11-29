To the editor:
I would like to thank the voters of Hampstead and Kingston for reelecting me for my fourth term as their state representative.
I would also like to thank the volunteers who helped with campaign brochures and volunteered at the polls holding signs, as well as the people who put sign in their yards.
A thank-you also to the town officials, town clerks and their staff, and the police who worked hard to ensure the process went smoothly.
My commitments are -- and always will be -- to uphold fiscal responsibility and accountability, to prevent legislation which would be costly to Hampstead and Kingston, to support our police and fire departments, support our veterans, and also support and defend the Constitution – especially the First and Second amendments.
I will continue to work in the best interests of business and education, and I will never support a sales tax or income tax.
Rep. Dennis Green
Hampstead