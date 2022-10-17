To the editor:
Voting matters. Representation matters. I’m voting for Kristen Kassner for state representative because I support her values and her commitment to action. Kristin is already working on the needed regional planning for our limited water resources.
Kristin is a champion for reproductive freedom: She is pro-choice, pro-contraceptives and pro-patient/doctor relationship. She supports gun safety and has the endorsement of Mom’s Demand Action.
Kristin’s opponent voted against the Massachusetts ROE Act and has the full support of the NRA, a group pushing for more guns as the answer to school killings. We need a Legislature that will support and advocate for our basic rights.
I believe our government exists to empower people by providing high-quality public education, ensuring universal access to healthcare, protecting our environment, reducing income inequality, and guaranteeing equal rights and opportunity for all. And we know how fragile our democracy is. Representation matters.
Kristin brings 20 years of experience as a professional town planner. Strong resilient communities do not happen by accident. Kristin has proven leadership success working with a variety of stakeholders and experience tackling tough issues to build better communities. Please join me in voting for Kristin Kassner, 2nd Essex District (Ipswich, Hamilton, Rowley, Georgetown, Newbury, and Topsfield).
Bob Watts
Georgetown
