To the editor:
Having been a police officer for 30 years and a private detective in the states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire for 17, I will make a prediction about the story about Marsha Kazarosian and the committee to set rules for, and its authority to investigate and punish, alleged police wrongdoing. It will be a disaster.
It is difficult at this time to recruit police officers. It will get worse as the committee does its "work."
Most people do not understand what an officer faces each day, and it's easy to Monday morning quarterback when you have not experienced a gun in your face or a car trying to run you down. Or not knowing what you are walking into in a domestic matter.
It's easy to criticize when you don't have to make a decision in a split second.
Mark my words.
Robert Savoie
Salem, N.H.