To the editor:
Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a state of emergency. The commonwealth should now take action to minimize contact between people.
It should close schools and movie theaters, and cancel conferences and similar meetings. Churches, synagogues, and temples should cancel services to prevent the spread of coronavirus among worshipers, many of whom are elderly or frail.
Funerals should now be private and not public. Other actions could include prohibiting weddings above a dozen people, restricting store hours, and decontaminating all buses, trains and subway cars after each run.
Taxi, Lyft and Uber drivers should have wipes to decontaminate their cars after each ride.
Communities that undertook decisive measures to stop influenza transmission during the 1918 pandemic had half the deaths suffered by those that dithered. They also did not suffer a second wave of influenza cases, so long as these measures were in place.
We have no vaccines nor specific medicines against COVID-19, but we have a powerful tool: we know how it is spread. However inconvenient these ”social distancing” measures may be, they stop virus transmission.
Our window of opportunity to minimize coronavirus transmission, and deaths, will soon close.
Clear, proven actions to minimize spread must be taken.
Lives — perhaps yours — will be saved that way.
Jeffrey K. Griffiths, MD
Belmont
Editor’s Note: The author is a professor of public health and medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, and an attending physician, infectious diseases, at Tufts Medical Center