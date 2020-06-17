To the editor:
I’ve called every town in the Merrimack Valley, and only a few have picked up calls or spoken to me about what they plan to do for combating racism in the town.
It’s time we actively question our selectmen and town managers. It’s more than joining Facebook groups or retweeting #8cantwait. These strategies don’t address the fundamental issues of racism within policing and in our communities’ fabric.
Let’s challenge ourselves to think critically about how racism and race-based separations occur due to opportunity and economic disparities in the Merrimack Valley. Let’s consider ways to combat these disparities, and most importantly, let's vote. Vote for local leaders who rally for the values you believe in and who will take tangible action to solve the problems they speak about.
It’s more than having a discussion among a council of five. We must take concrete actions about supporting communities of color and reducing financial and education disparities for black students.
Lasting change begins in our communities. Let’s seize this moment to be on the right side of history. Black people being murdered isn’t a political issue. It’s a human rights issue.
Regardless of your age, gender or socioeconomic status, you can be an ally and fight for the justice of your fellow black friends, family and neighbors.
Listen to the voices of those who are oppressed and open your heart to fight for justice, because racism, unlike coronavirus, is a visible disease we can consciously work to end.
Mangai Sundaram
North Andover