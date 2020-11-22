To the editor:
Each year, the Georgetown Kiwanis Club hosts an annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Penn Brook School.
Typically club members arrive at 6 a.m. to cook 20 22-pound turkeys and then join with Georgetown High School Key Club members to serve dinner to more than 200 older adults.
The tables are always decorated and the happy sound of conversation and laughter fill the cafeteria.
In order to keep everyone safe, the annual dinner could not be held this year.
Always seeking to serve the community, the Kiwanis Club decided instead to donate 200 individual Table Talk and Market Basket pies to the Georgetown Council on Aging for distribution.
When the Friends of the Council on Aging heard about the pie distribution, they crafted colorful turkey centerpieces designed to include a roll of toilet paper! At the same time, the Penn Brook Student Council called to ask if they could make cards to deliver to some of our consumers.
On top of the planned pie distribution, a previously planned grab-and-go turkey lunch now included special desserts, centerpieces and cards. What a welcome surprise.
On behalf of the Georgetown Council on Aging, I would like to thank the Kiwanis Club, the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Penn Brook School Student Council for reminding us that the true light that Thanksgiving brings to our lives will not be dimmed no matter the current challenges.
We are thankful for all of you.
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Georgetown