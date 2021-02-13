To the editor:
My wife and I moved to Hampstead in March 2019 with our two kids (we now have three). We carefully chose Hampstead, as it was close to my wife’s family, and the school system had a very strong reputation for being one of the best in the area.
Over time our town has grown significantly with younger families like mine, and the Central School is no longer able to realistically handle the increasing student population of the coming years.
Closets, the library, trailers, the gymnasium and general classroom overcrowding have been used as unfortunate creative solutions to provide learning spaces for our kids.
On top of this, the building is outdated and does not provide proper ventilation, making classrooms freezing in the winter and sweltering in the summer.
The '60s wing, and the Central School as a whole, is no longer providing a comfortable, adequate learning space to the students and faculty of Hampstead.
With Articles 2 and 4 on the ballot, we have the opportunity to invest in the education, as well as the health and well-being of our town, by renovating the Central School and furthering Hampstead’s reputation as a town that values the safety and development of our children.
As a resident who loves Hampstead, a dad and a coach, I can’t stress enough the impact that voting yes on Articles 2 and 4 will have on the success of our town’s bright future.
Andy Kiburis
Hampstead