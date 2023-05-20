To the editor:
Our hearts are with every single person impacted by the May 9 tragedy in Andover, most especially the family and loved ones of Sidney Olson, the 5-year-old who died after being struck by a tractor trailer downtown. This letter and photo (along with two other photos) have been shared with state Sen. Barry Finegold and Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
We have crossed the Elm Square intersection just about every day for the past 35 years. We are very careful and can still say the intersection is not safe.
Thursday, May 11, as I left the vigil for Sidney at South Church at 6 p.m., I crossed Main Street in front of the library. I waited until the sign said “walk” and carefully proceeded across the street in the pedestrian crosswalk. Two cars turning left from Central Street cut right in front of me, and I had to stand back (in the middle of Route 28) and wait for them to clear the crosswalk that — again — said “walk.”
Friday, we went on an evening walk into town, and we were cut off by cars turning onto Elm Street from Main Street. This occurred crossing Elm Street going into town and then coming back.
I shared three photos (including the one printed here) with Mr. Finegold and Mr. Flanagan to highlight the urgency of this problem. The “walk” light is on in all three photos. This issue is likely to lead to another tragedy if something is not done immediately.
We will never forget what happened there, and we will do everything we can to effect change so Andover is a safe town for all pedestrians.
Carol and Ed Van Doren
Andover
