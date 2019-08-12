To the editor:
There are so many negative articles about the Republicans, let's be fair and print this one.
Many in the media demanded Republicans condemn the comments made by President Donald Trump when he told members of "the squad" that if they didn't like it, they could "go back" to where they came from. To their credit, every local elected Republican in the area did so including Gov. Charlie Baker, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, and state Rep. Brad Jones.
But why haven’t the media asked Democrats to do the same about the far more racist and divisive comments made by one of their party members, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley?
She used a slur about Kellyanne Conway, calling her a "Becky” a term for white women. At a political rally, she exclaimed, “We don't need any more black faces that are not black voices.”
Just imagine if Trump or any Republican had said we don't need any more white faces that are not white voices, they would be forced out of office.
More importantly, when are the elected Democrats in the commonwealth going to condemn her comments?
When will the media demand Democrats show some integrity?
Kathleen Lee Ogden
Georgetown