To the editor:
Government leaders at every level are grappling with the issue as to when to gradually reopen the economy. They would provide a safer alternative if they shifted their focus away from the calendar and instead on data.
A chart produced by Partners in Health shows data that are far more telling than the number of people being tested for COVID-19. It shows three critical points: the number of COVID-19 related infections; the number of COVID-19 related ICU admissions; and the number of COVID-19 general hospital admissions.
Remarkably the much hoped for and previously illusive “flattening” is evident. But if government planners believe there is an inverse relationship between the reduction in these curves and the opening of the economy, we will all be put into a dangerous situation.
There is anecdotal and ample empirical evidence, with lots of cautioning by scientists, medical professionals and researchers, who assert that a “second wave” can occur, and this will be greatly accelerated by a return to normal economic functions.
What should be adhered to is the concept of the big pause. Once the curve is definitely flat, the economy itself should remain on quarantine for four to six more weeks, perhaps longer. Thereafter a measured, sensible reopening of businesses and working environments can be rolled out over a six-month process.
Bills need to be paid, and people are restless and anxious. Our stimulus programs must address these immediate financial concerns. Otherwise the conditions, and not the calendar, should qualify the policies to return us to normal.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland