To the editor:
I have been watching a new comedy show on TV. It's called the Senate confirmation hearings. It proves one thing: We are wasting our money on these clowns.
Each side asks questions that we know will never be answered or will be soft-tosses lobbed to let the nominee look like the second coming of Justice Louis Brandeis. (The poor man would turn in his grave at the mockery being made of the Supreme Court.)
When this group of comics are done, we will be shocked at the outcome. It will be what we all knew would happen.
The Republicans will vote one way, and the Democrats the opposite.
On this we waste taxpayer dollars and our time.
May our new justice be reputable and vote as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have on any topic to upset President Donald Trump.
Maybe then we could learn that fairy tales can come true.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen