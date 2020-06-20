To the editor:
There can be no doubt that what happened to George Floyd was criminal and should be prosecuted as such, but what of the bias toward other groups — Native Americans, Jews, Arabs, Asians or any people of any color?
Bias against Native Americans began long before slaves were brought to this country, under English law that allowed the indenture of thousands of immigrants to the Americas as far back as 1603. Spain indentured thousands of natives of Florida and Mexico as far back as the early 1500s.
When the colonies sought independence from England, their declaration stated quite clearly that slavery was no longer acceptable in the Americas, yet it took the Civil War to openly end the practice. Even then, it still thrived secretly and remains a belief among some of us to this day.
Our laws were enacted to protect and preserve, yet our own government is not blameless. The willingness of our political leaders and our paramilitary organizations to overlook these biased actions only play to the hate groups’ mottos of white supremacy.
This country was founded on the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, which in themselves are magnificent ambitions. Sadly, some people's pursuit of happiness is to cause others misery, which is totally unacceptable.
Then there is the media's responsibility for contributing to the unrest, with exploitation of truth, suggested blame, outright skewing of events — all to profiteer on race unrest.
Change must take place but where to begin?
Start with the law. If laws are weak, Congress must strengthen them. If the media skews the truth, then the Federal Communications Commission must hold them accountable. If local government abuses the law, they must be held accountable.
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence