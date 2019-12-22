To the editor:
I watched the last meeting of the Methuen City Council last night, Dec. 16, from start to finish.
Congrats to the Methuen cheerleaders. It was nice to see the outgoing councilors giving their respective goodbyes.
Also, kudos to Councilor Steve Saba for his accolades toward outgoing Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan for her years of service to the city of Methuen.
Thank you, Jenn Kannan, for a job well done.
Lastly, regarding Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, she just sat there like a dead log and didn't utter a word. She's exemplary of unprofessionalism and immaturity at it's best.
Bob Scimone
Methuen