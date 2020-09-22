To the editor:
You will hear the term “lifetime appointment” a lot in the coming weeks as a withering partisan battle wages between polarized and entrenched political elites for federal political power.
U.S. Supreme Court justices are nominated for life, like all federal judges, per Article III of the U.S. Constitution. But the “lifetime” tenure is less the political issue than the power a justice wields as one of nine people at the top of a coequal branch of the federal government, the judicial branch.
Since legislative term limits were removed from America in every state by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995 -- a controversial, 5-4 ruling that Justice Clarence Thomas is intimating he would like to see revisited -- the late Reps. John Dingell and John Conyers both served over 50 years in the House, while Patrick Leahy has been in the Senate for 45 years, and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Steny Hoyer both 39 years.
While it may be argued that a senator is 1/100 of half of the legislative branch, and a congressman 1/435 of the other, these senior members are not rank and file. They are all in leadership positions, along with Nancy Pelosi (33 years), and they carry inordinate power on par with Supreme Court justices.
By contrast, Thomas has been on the Supreme Court for 29 years, Justice Stephen Breyer 26 years and Justice Samuel Alito 14 years. Ginsburg would had been in office for just over 27 years when she passed.
So, in the post-term limits world, we see that congressional and Senate seats are far more often “lifetime appointments” of greater length than those of Supreme Court justices, and arguably of equal consequence.
Nick McNulty
Windham, N.H.