To the editor:
I am writing to thank Rep. Lori Trahan for cosponsoring the We the People Amendment (H.J.Res. 48) once again in Congress.
This proposed amendment, if passed by Congress and ratified by the states, would overturn 140 years of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have granted corporations undue power and influence over our political process and over ordinary citizens.
This proposed amendment would unequivocally establish that the protections of constitutional rights extend only to real people -- not to artificial entities such as corporations -- and that money spent in elections is not protected First Amendment free speech.
It would also require governments to regulate political spending to ensure equal access to the political process for all Americans.
Thank you again to Trahan for taking this important step toward restoring democracy for the people of our country.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen