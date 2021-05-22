To the editor:
The other night's 252-175 bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 35 Republicans voting "yea," was expected and extremely welcome, but the 50-50 Senate will once again provide sturdy opposition to forming a Jan. 6th investigative commission.
The last thing most GOP pols in Washington want is the evil specter of former President Donald Trump returning like Christopher Lee in the Hammer "Dracula" films in three years to run roughshod over the careers of any Republican who votes for its formation.
And the reason for this ongoing, burgeoning Fascist nightmare is the millions of American voters who are champing at the bit to vote for Trump again if he runs in 2024, displaying both ignorance and contempt for the basic tenets of our Constitution.
Those with common sense realize that America simply cannot have the events of four months ago repeated, for both domestic and international reasons. And they would've been repeated on Inauguration Day save for the over-and-above work done by Homeland Security, the FBI and all 21,000 National Guard members stationed in Washington D.C. on that thankfully eventless day.
But, unfortunately, decent America needs at least 10 GOP senators to join a united Democratic Party to pass the legislation and get to President Joe Biden’s desk. And despite earlier approval from several -- including Senate Minority Leader Mitch and an eminently fair, 10-person proposal from five members of each party, which was a far more equitable deal that the Republican Party would ever give Democrats before Biden's victory -- there's virtually no chance of it getting passed.
Capitol Police, who faced death and injury defending the building from the insurrectionists, were understandably disappointed by the GOP opposition to forming this new council designed to prevent future recurrences of Jan. 6. In a letter, a group of U.S. Capitol Police expressed "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and McConnell over their opposition.
McCarthy's stated desire to join the Jan. 6 investigation with a similar one involving Black Lives Matter riots, in response to the shootings of unarmed Black citizens, is a smokescreen. The two topics are not similarly motivated.
The latter is our nation’s continuing racist screed, written very large against the Black Lives Matter movement created in 2013 in response to the Trayvon Martin murder and travesty of justice in Florida. The former was the ugliest example in U.S. history of genuine domestic terrorism fomented by the words, actions and prompting of the worst man to ever inhabit our Oval Office.
A repeat of Jan. 6 would throw a huge wrench into the wonderful progress that has been made in four short months by the Biden administration on coronavirus vaccinations, job creation, opening healthcare up again to millions of people who lost it in the past four years, as well as the rank-and-file of America slowly reawakening in optimism after the pandemic. The improvement of our fractured relationships with European allies would receive the coldest slap in the face imaginable, as it would open up the wounds of last January and sow even more doubt in their minds about just how far America has recovered from the disaster of 2017-21.
All eyes are on the Senate. But it sadly doesn’t look good, as budget reconciliation to break an expected GOP filibuster is not an option in this case.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.