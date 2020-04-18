To the editor:
Thank goodness for our brave men and women in the health care field. Our doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are risking their lives every day to protect us and those we love from the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are exposed to the very worst cases and often are forced to self-isolate themselves from their own family in order to protect people they don’t even know.
It’s inspiring and they deserve our support.
When Congress starts working on the next stimulus package, I hope they remember these brave men and women and make sure they get the funding and support they deserve.
With all their attention going to fight this pandemic, most non-emergency services they rely on for income have been canceled, and smaller practices have been forced to close their doors. Yet, their monthly expenses continue to accrue.
Doctors and nurses are working tirelessly for us during this outbreak. Congress should work just as tirelessly on their behalf as well.
Constance Boisoneault
Pelham