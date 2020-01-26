Pelham - Arrangements: Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz, age 66, beloved wife of Raymond J. Jurewicz, of Pelham, N.H. Friends and family are invited to call at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, January 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral funeral will take place Tue…