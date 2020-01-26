To the editor:
Who among us does not like to lean back after a long day at work, or while watching a ball game, and have a perfectly poured beer in a cold glass? If you are anything like me, there is a tremendous added benefit if that beer is brewed in New Hampshire.
Unless you are a policy expert, you might have not known that in 2017 thanks to President Trump’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” our local breweries have received a tremendous financial benefit from the recalibration of their federal beer excise tax rates that allowed them to invest in their employees, their businesses and, by extension, in our economy.
My grandson is a brewer, and I know those breweries were facing potential financial ruin at the beginning of this year as the recalibration was set to expire.
Luckily, thanks to the work of a bipartisan group of members of Congress, and beer-loving advocates such as Gov. Chris Sununu, the recalibrated beer tax rates were extended another year.
It is now up to all of us to join the governor, New Hampshire brewers and other beer lovers to reach out to our congressional representatives and make sure our voices are heard as the fight continues to make the recalibrated federal excise tax rates permanent.
Doing so would provide our breweries with the necessary assurances to allow for long-term investments that will further grow our economy, benefit their employees and allow them to brew more beer right here in New Hampshire.
Dolores Reardon
Windham