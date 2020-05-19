To the editor:
Congress must act swiftly and boldly to mitigate the widespread suffering that Americans face in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis. What they should not do, however, is bail out corporate lobbying groups.
This should go without saying, yet a bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to do exactly that. U.S. Reps. Lori Trahan and Joe Kennedy are among them.
H.R. 6697, subtly named the “Local Chamber, Tourism and 501(c)(6) Protection Act.” would allow trade associations with 300 or fewer employees to access forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans created to help struggling small businesses.
While limiting the provision to groups with under 300 employees may appear as a reasonable safeguard, a new organization that I co-founded, the Democratic Policy Center, ran the numbers and an astounding 99.8% of trade associations would qualify.
That includes some of the largest D.C. lobbying groups such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association, the top lobby for drugmakers); America’s Health Insurance Plans, which lobbies for major health insurers; and the Koch network’s Stand Together Chamber of Commerce.
Right now, millions of people need assistance from the federal government. But lobbying groups — established to explicitly influence public policy, with access to endless corporate funds — do not.
Instead of bailing out D.C. insiders, Reps. Trahan and Kennedy should spend more time fighting for the people of Massachusetts.
Maddi Hertz
Andover