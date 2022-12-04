To the editor:
As the country simmers from the excitement of midterm elections, lawmakers are already planning their agendas for the new Congress. Personally, I would like to see healthcare reform at the top of their lists.
For decades, there have been endless arguments about who is to blame for the problems patients face. However, I have seen very few people point the finger at pharmacy benefit managers, even though they are largely responsible. It is no secret that they control a concerning amount of the prescription market, and they don’t put patients or their families first.
I was disappointed with the legislation pushed through this past summer, as government price controlling was once again prioritized over regulating such managers. Despite my disappointment, I am optimistic that the new Congress can find a solution on this bipartisan issue. The recent elections allow us to make real, impactful reforms.
Our newly elected leaders are stepping into a difficult time, there is no question about it.
But it is absolutely critical that they understand, and give precedence to the need for PBM reforms.
Valerie Viale Fuller
Boston
