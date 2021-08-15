To the editor:
Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won't
receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people
are getting access to the care they need. That's why I'm urning our congressional delegation, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, and Rep. Seth Moulton, to cosponsor the “Triple A Study Act” (S.1089/H.R.2461).
The “Triple A Study Act” solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for
people with living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices, and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the Veterans Affairs system and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining
a prosthetic device was difficult. I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the life they want to live.
The “Triple A Study Act” is important because it will improve the health of millions of
people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Regina Kowal
Volunteer, Amputee Coalition
Danvers