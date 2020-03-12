To the editor:
It was 69 degrees outside today at my school in Manchester, and I have a nordic ski race scheduled for tomorrow. "March" doesn't generally bring to mind T-shirts, birds and hot pavement; but now, and in the near future, it will.
This is only one of the many effects of human caused climate change, along with dying coral reefs, extreme storms and refugees from sea-level rise.
We will see these effects from the carbon pollution already in our atmosphere, but we need to stop polluting now and making it worse.
The least-expensive and most beneficial solution for people and our economy is to enact cash-back carbon pricing legislation. This is said to be the most efficient, effective and fair solution by 3,500 economists in the Wall Street Journal — the largest ever consensus among economists about anything.
At the federal level, cash-back carbon pricing, now in the House of Representatives as the Energy Innovation Act (HR 763), will reduce U.S. carbon pollution by 40% in 12 years and 90% by 2050, while pushing carbon pricing around the world.
In the first 10 years, it will create 2 million jobs and save 300,000 lives in the U.S. alone.
I invite your readers to thank Rep. Annie Kuster for cosponsoring this bipartisan legislation, and ask Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to support it when introduced in the Senate.
Katharine Gage
Windham