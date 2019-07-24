To the editor:
While Democrats continue to obsess over the Mueller investigation, important work on behalf of the American people is being left behind.
Congressional Democrats could be spending their time on: ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement; fixing our broken immigration system; addressing the rising cost of health care; or coming up with a plan to invest in America’s crumbling infrastructure.
Let’s not forget that while there was “sweeping and systemic” Russian interference in our election, the Obama/Biden administration was asleep at the wheel. Its investigators seized on the unverifiable, Democrat-funded Steele dossier to launch an investigation into the Trump campaign. Despite having two years of advance knowledge, the Obama/Biden administration failed to issue any meaningful response of strength to Russia’s cyber-meddling.
After 675 days, 500 search warrants, 2,800 subpoenas, and nearly $40 million taxpayer dollars, it’s time Democrats finally accept the results of the 2016 election, stop the baseless investigations against President Trump, and move on.
Zero percent of voters think the Russia investigation is the most important issue heading into 2020.
I invoke the words of the greatest coach in NFL history. Bill Belichick: “Do your job.”
State Rep. Fred Doucette
Salem, N.H.