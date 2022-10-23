To the editor:
On this past Monday, after nearly three years of dealing with COVID-19, it was great to see Congressman Seth Moulton back in action holding an in-person town hall with his constituents.
His openness to being accessible to those he serves is a clear priority to him.
Questions from the audience were a mix of thoughtful, prodding, and downright bizarre, like his opponent accusing him of sexualizing children(!?!).
It's clear that he has a unique respect for those with whom he disagrees and a willingness to listen, even when opponents heckle and shout our absurdities about “open borders” and in support of the infamous Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. He demonstrated a firm handle on national security issues and the importance of standing up for freedom while avoiding American participation in war in Ukraine and Taiwan. His military service gives him firsthand knowledge of the effect of combat and of his commitment to peace.
It's a testimony to his bipartisan orientation that he called on his opponent, Bob May, and his supporters, and allowed them to take up a great block of time fixated on issues with little local impact like immigration and criticizing his support of the country-saving Democratic agenda. It’s unfortunate that we didn't get to hear much about more pertinent questions of local concern like fixing transportation in Massachusetts or addressing coastal resiliency and the climate crisis.
I’m proud of my Congressman, Seth Moulton.
Bob Watts
Georgetown
