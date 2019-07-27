To the editor:
Rep. Lori Trahan claims it was former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24 that persuades her that President Donald Trump should be impeached.
For what would she call had Mueller been clear, concise and correct about the report he quite obviously did not write? A public hanging of Trump on the Washington Mall?
Rep. Trahan leaning upon Mueller's testimony as proof of anything other than Mueller being the figurehead of a spectacularly failed attempt by fetid partisans to illegitimately remove a president is an unforgivable insult to those of us who, perhaps naively at this point, believe in the rule of law and equal justice under the law in the United States.
If Rep. Trahan is indeed serious, she must be cast out in 2020.
When assuming office in January she pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. She is capable of neither, and apparently willfully ignorant of the most basic tenets of United States law.
Such an individual has no place in Congress.
Matt May
Haverhill