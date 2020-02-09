To the editor:
I write to highlight the importance of the Andover School Committee elections on March 24 and to endorse Lauren Conoscenti. As a parent of two elementary school children in our public schools, I believe she is the best candidate to serve on the School Committee and I hope your readers vote for her.
Lauren has stellar qualifications ideally suited for the School Committee. She earned her B.A. from Princeton and PhD from Harvard in clinical psychology. She has a decade of experience working at Tufts University as a data scientist analyzing higher education data.
Her analysis and research help Tufts decision makers improve their ranking, attract bright students and make smart infrastructure decisions in order to improve this premier institution of higher learning. These skills are directly aligned with the goals of improvement for our school district.
I have worked with Conoscenti on the South School Improvement Council. I can firmly vouch that she has brought her enthusiasm for a data-centric approach to our work.
She spearheaded an effort to develop a fifth-grade parent exit survey that will launch later this year. She has a very amiable way of listening to all sides empathetically and keeps an open mind to new ideas and viewpoints.
I cannot overstate the importance of electing the most qualified candidate whose expertise, passion and dedication will help improve our school district and town. I am asking my fellow Andover residents to vote for Lauren Conoscenti on March 24.
Faisal Bashir
Andover