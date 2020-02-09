To the editor:
The members of American Legion Post 27 would ask you to consider voting “yes” on Warrant Article 28 to approve Keno in Londonderry on March 10.
The game is currently approved in over 80 New Hampshire towns including Manchester, Derry as well as Hudson, and it’s only played at establishments with a license to serve alcohol.
Keno is silently played in the bar area and is not a distraction to other customers.
Today residents wishing to play must travel outside of town, which is an inconvenience to them and a loss of revenue for businesses.
Proceeds from Keno go toward funding full-day kindergarten, though there has been discussion in the Legislature about changing the formula.
Last year Keno failed to pass by less than 50 votes and was given a 5 to 0 ‘no’ vote by the Budget Committee, who should not have voted on the warrant article as it has zero impact on the tax rate, and we feel that may have caused the article to fail.
The money we earn from Keno will allow us to further assist veterans as well as donate to the community. I hope your readers will vote “yes” on Warrant Article 28.
Bob Stuart
Commander, American Legion Post 27
Londonderry