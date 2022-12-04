To the editor:
While visiting Andover, I stopped at Memorial Hall Library and enjoyed reading the Andover Townsman — especially as local newspapers are so hard to come by anymore. They are a genuine treasure, providing news and happenings with true local flavor.
Then I had a thought that may interest your readers in tandem with the holidays coming up.
For many years, I have enjoyed avid correspondence with individuals all over the country, particularly in small towns: aka pen pals.
The vehicle — some say an antique — is letters. Yes, real correspondence in your mailbox. All made possible by a little publication since 1982 known as “The Letter Exchange” that connects interests and people near and far.
Think of it as the real gift that keeps on giving! In my case, I have pen pals that go back 35 years! It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood when your mailbox has real mail again.
Readers can peruse online at: www.letter-exchange.com.
Write on!
Leslie Seeche,
Kirkland, Washington
