To the editor:
In The Eagle-Tribune's coverage of the closing of Brooks Brothers Southwick factory in Haverhill, an important perspective is missing — that of the workers.
The over 400 union workers deserve to be heard and their concerns voiced.
Workers at Southwick are worried for their futures. Given that Brooks Brothers CEO Claudio Del Vecchio has simply given up on them, workers will be asking him what he is doing to market the factory to buyers who haven’t yet given up on the American worker.
As local officials seek to lure the next big company to replace Southwick with the promise of tax incentives, will workers be valued through that process? What will happen to the quality jobs they fought hard to build through their union?
Southwick workers are some of the highest skilled needletrades workers in the country. What will happen to the craft they’ve honed and the tradition of garment manufacturing they’ve contributed to over generations?
Most of all, they worry about their families and their community. Will Brooks Brothers slam the door on them on the way out, or will they honor the value that workers created for the company through their work?
These are the questions workers are asking.
Will anyone hear them?
Ethan Snow
Boston