To the editor:
Kudos to Dick Hodges for his well researched letter regarding past pandemics (“COVID-19 a political tool wielded against Trump”).
I would add to his history two earlier events: the pandemic of 1957-58, the “Asian flu,” and the pandemic of 1968-69, the “Hong Kong flu,” both of which took about 100,000 American lives.
In both instances, and in the words of Hodges, "There were no quarantines, everything stayed open, and no one wore a mask."
Indeed, those of us old enough recall a little concert in 1969 called Woodstock. I don't remember any social distancing there.
The number of fatalities in both these 20th century pandemics resulted in fewer overall fatalities, to the degree they were accurately calculated, than those due to the current virus. But, keep in mind that at the time there was far less air travel internationally, the U.S. population was smaller and less diverse than today, and far fewer of our elderly were consigned to long-term care facilities.
All of these conditions have greatly contributed to the larger numbers we see today.
Given all that, it is difficult to refute Hodges’ contention that COVID-19 has been a great gift to Democrats, the media and tyrannical government officials across the country.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen