To the editor:
Americans consume more plastic every year. While plastics are easy to use, they are not disposable. Eliminating plastic waste is a growing problem that jeopardizes our health and our environment.
In a large study, the California Attorney General found that annual plastics production now exceeds 37 million tons every year. Of that, only about 5 percent is recycled in the United States.
The N.H. Legislature was presented with several plastic waste proposals to address these issues and chose the worst option. They passed SB-367, a bill that allows the operation of advanced recycling facilities in our state.
So-called advanced recycling sounds good, but in fact poses serious threats to the environment and human health. It is also called chemical recycling because it burns or uses other chemicals to eliminate plastic. In the process, toxic pollutants are emitted, as well as particulate matter and greenhouse gasses into the air. The process has not yet been approved by the Federal Government and several facilities have already failed.
The National Research Defense Council says that chemical recycling is a “dangerous solution” that just generates more waste and worsens environmental injustice. One study found that chemical recycling generated more waste than just leaving it in the overflowing landfills.
New Hampshire already has one of the highest cancer rates in the country. Let’s not make it worse. We must contact our lawmakers today to stop chemical recycling in our state.
Generations before us did not need plastic and neither do we.
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.
