To the editor:
Nick McNulty’s got it wrong. His recent letter extolling America as far from inherently racist misses the mark by a long shot.
From its beginnings, this country thrived on the backs of the enslaved, making its fortunes off them, building its cities and towns by manipulating them, and almost destroying the Union because of them and their impact on an economy kept beyond their reach.
“We” ended nothing. Rather, Abraham Lincoln ended the institution of slavery, an ending that cost him his life and perpetuated a grudge that has continued to this day and kept the spirit of slavery alive through Jim Crow laws, forced segregation and lynchings.
Those of us of a certain age have vivid memories of peaceful protesters in Selma and Birmingham beset with police dogs and fire hoses, and of school children in Boston attacked with racial slurs and rocks just because of the perceived threat “they” presented being out en masse in our white neighborhoods.
Recent events suggest things haven’t changed. When people of color gather together to protest of George Floyd’s and others’ deaths at the hands of police, “they” scare us. So much so that when a peaceful protest was recently held in Lawrence, terrified citizens of Methuen boarded up their buildings and hunkered down in fear, and the governor of New Hampshire ordered the National Guard and State Police to Salem to protect the borderland from “them.”
Turned out it was all for nothing beyond stoking the fires of fear and loathing.
Having a meaningful conversation on the role and limitations of the police in our communities means acknowledging that our history of race in this country is infinitely more complicated than “limited participation in slavery,” and that, to some degree, police have played a role in perpetuating that.
People aren’t being “cowed” into believing anything different about the police; rather, they’re becoming gradually aware of what has gone on for a very long time under the guise of civility and respectability, of “law and order:” punishing the unspoken crimes of being black, of being poor.
There is no question the vast majority of police officers are trying to do their best on the job. That aside, it’s time to stop putting them on a pedestal, above the rest of us.
Like any other profession – teachers, priests, politicians, business owners – cops are only as good as the worst among them, only as strong as their weakest link. The respect that McNulty demands for them has to be earned, not automatically given because of a uniform, and it only takes one bad event on one bad day for that respect to dissipate.
Judging from media reports, there have been too many bad days.
We need our police, to be sure. We do not, however, need a police state. Hopefully, we never will.
That certainly would not be the America I know. I hope it’s not an America Mr. McNulty envisions.
Neil S. Lynch
Hampstead