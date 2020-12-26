To the editor:
I have a laundry list of poor personality traits, and my most significant one is I am not a good listener. I talk too much.
But this year I’ve received over a dozen compliments; one-on-one personal, on Zoom meetings with community volunteers, co-workers, clients and even family members.
In conversations with countless individuals the universal theme is that 2020 will soon close and we can all look forward to a better 2021. Good riddance to COVID-19 and politically devastated 2020 is the parting statement du-jour.
For me this notion is a superficial and irrational reaction.
In 2020, my “people business” flourished because a commitment held for years -- through good and bad times -- in responding to people who seek advice and service paid dividends.
This year I also found my pace with some like minded, altruistic people and delivered some truly life changing volunteerism. One example was the production of over 10,000 face masks that were delivered during the darkest moments.
This year, because of social distancing mandates, I was able to be an active and contributing participant in non–profit, community and church related committees to "move the needle” in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable, marginalized people in our community.
COVID-19 limitations created the marvelous opportunity to connect with people that would have never been possible for me if I had to get in a car and drive to a meeting somewhere.
COVID-19 sponsored new experiences with my family. Even though for some major holidays, we had a party of two (me and my wife), but electronic connections allowed me to develop new avenues with my children, especially.
I now enjoy new routines with frequent FaceTime calls, Zoom meetings, etc. with my children that in the aggregate has produced more contact time than all the family gatherings scheduled with full attendance in a year.
I’ve told my children I loved them and this, otherwise, was not a normal item of open discussion at a table with 30 people engaged in a furious cacophony.
With aging parents, my wife and I made the dangerous, but traditional, trek of driving to their home and spending “face time” with them, even if the proximity was unusual. What was particularly stark was to create new norms in “family time” minus dozens of people.
There are many tragedies, losses and anxieties to chronicle and wish away for this year. But I am sure that I am not alone in realizing that 2020 has delivered circumstances, awareness and blessings that would never have materialized without the conditions of the current crises.
I am looking forward to 2021 and fervently wish that some of the best experiences of 2020 will be renewed.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland