To the Editor:
The Mars corporation — makers of M&Ms and other candies — recently backed off their earlier overtures to the woke left, ceasing the practice of giving their candies discernible preferred identities that the left has insisted be inserted into every facet of our popular culture.
“America, let’s talk. In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. ... But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing,” said the company in a Monday press release.
Of course, the American left promptly lost its mind because Americans need identity politics on the back of NFL helmets, in our Disney movies, in our chidren’s storytime, in our Peleton commercials, and yes, even in our M&Ms. That fringe of our culture that somehow wrested the corporate pop-culture steering wheel from the American center — that doesn’t want left or right wing politics slobbered all over their entertainment and candy — will remain inconsolable, but who cares?
Good for Mars and other companies pushing back on the Woke mob. It’s just a common-sense business decision, one that Lt. Daniels’ wife in the Wire would roundly endorse, “You can’t lose if you don’t play.” Mars joins a growing number of American corporations realizing that infuriating most of their customers to appease a very loud, sometimes violent, and always litigious radical minority is just bad business.
Our sports providers, movie makers, and marketing departments everywhere should ignore calls from the left or right to poison their brands with unwanted gratuitous politicization.
Nick McNulty
Windham
