To the editor:
It is vitally important, more so now than ever, that our political system, no matter what our differences, embraces truth and rejects lies and smears.
If we are to work together collaboratively to further the interests of Methuen, embracing or even winking and nodding at attempts to smear others is unacceptable.
I am extremely disappointed that I was singled out by the mayor for criticism on a matter that I had no involvement in.
The mayor and his office were involved in an online story that falsely accused me of being complicit in a legal matter in which the city had to make a financial settlement. The headline read, “Methuen mayor calls out Councilors Saba and McCarty for costing the city $48,000.”
The specifics of the story, which appeared in a different publication, as regards to my involvement were and are wrong. The obvious error led to a fine-print retraction. Still, the original headline still provides a hyperlink to the story on the website.
More importantly, the mayor acknowledged the error to me in a recent conversation but simply refused to correct the record publicly. In fact, he claimed to not have made some of the statements attributed to him but still refused to go public with a correction.
This conduct is disappointing, to say the least.
As the last administration found out, I will always forcefully stand up for myself when people attempt to use political smear tactics against me.
The story, as it relates to me, was and is wrong. The mayor and his staff were wrong to have leveled an accusation against me that is demonstrably false.
For the sake of our city, I hope they do better in the future.
James McCarty
Chairman, Methuen City Council