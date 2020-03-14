To the editor:
In dealing with emotional problems in schools, we often address the symptoms and not the root cause.
Most emotional damage occurs as a result of adverse childhood experiences, which in early years hinder learning and emotional growth. Later in life, they are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness, poor social skills, addiction, poor school performance and lack of success in the workplace.
Adverse childhood experiences are associated the early environment of young children, such as living in a dysfunctional home, growing up in a racially segregated neighborhood, frequently moving and experiencing food insecurity. These cause toxic stress which can change brain development and affect such things as attention, decision-making, learning, falling to addiction and responding to stress.
In order to deal with these and prevent addiction and other negative behavior, we need to create new environments in our schools that can provide emotional support, friendship and positive experiences that will lead to self-awareness and self-confidence — spaces that will help our troubled students.
Programs such as the Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility (www.medfordccsr.org) provide a new space for learning and diminishing the effects of adverse childhood experiences.
Richard Trotta
Andover