To the editor:
In late February, working from home and wearing protective equipment to the grocery store seemed radical. Now these actions are the new normal, yet many people still scoff at the idea of wearing a mask.
This choice only increases transmission and prolongs social distancing.
We need our government officials to be role models for American citizens. President Trump’s naïve and public speculation on treatment alternatives for COVID-19 are laughable, at best, and outright dangerous at worst. Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to wear a mask in public spaces only encourages defiance.
The choices these leaders make come at a cost, affecting mortality, mental health and the economy.
Many people at home are stir-crazy, and unemployment is rampant. Health care workers, especially anesthesiology teams responsible for intubation, are dealing with the disheartening truth that many of the patients they intubate are dying.
As businesses remain closed, our economy weakens.
Government officials need to avoid speculation and leave health care matters to the experts. Pence and other leaders need to act as role models by following the guidelines of public health departments.
Moving forward, our country needs to prepare for the long game. This means improving the surge capacity of our health care system and ensuring that all Americans have access to it.
Hospitals and clinics across the country need to continue to develop and promote the use of mental health resources for their healthcare workers. Vaccine misinformation needs to be corrected to avoid any impeding efforts toward eliminating COVID-19.
Solidarity is the key to ending this pandemic.
Ryan Fredette
Salem, N.H.