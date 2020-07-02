To the editor:
The article “Speakers decry city as racist, bigoted, homophobic” contained several inaccuracies about my testimony on things that teachers said to me at Methuen High School.
The article suggests that the teacher who commented about mistrusting Muslims and the teacher who committed a homophobic micro-aggression against me were different people. In fact, they were the same person.
Further, the article states that I “complained” about that teacher. However, I explicitly said that I regretted not reporting his actions.
Finally, the article quotes me as saying, “We need a push to support racism education and provide more training for teachers.”
As footage from the meeting will confirm, I did not say this.
I’d also like to express my disappointment that you dedicated five paragraphs to what I said but didn’t once mention the numerous speeches from current students.
At the forum, several students of color spoke powerfully about the discrimination they continue to face within Methuen public schools.
These students are the ones currently being failed by the school system. And as people of color, they are the most qualified to speak about the racism that both teachers and other students perpetuate.
In future coverage of anti-racist events, I urge you to center the voices and experiences of those most affected by the racism that is all-too-common in our community.
But, please, make sure you do so accurately.
Caroline Mulligan
Methuen