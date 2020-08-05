To the editor:
In 2009 the swine flu (H1N1) pandemic started on April 12 and lasted until April 10, 2010. There were 60.8 million cases in the U.S.; 274,304 were hospitalized; and 12,469 people died. There were no quarantines. Everything stayed open, and no one wore a mask when we left the house to go places. The death rate: 0.0002%.
The 2017-18 flu season seemed historically severe. Public health officials estimated 900,000 Americans were hospitalized, and 80,000 died. There were no quarantines, everything stayed open, and no one wore a mask when we left the house to go places. The death rate: 0.0888%.
Enter the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). According to the statistics provided by The Eagle-Tribune, there were 3,941,741 American confirmed cases as of July 23, and 142,942 deaths. The Death rate: 0.0362%.
Government figures tells us an average of 7,500 people die every day in the United States — from botched surgeries, drug overdoses, heart attacks, suicide, old age, murder, accidents, etc. By the end of the week, 52,500 people will have died. By the end of the month, 225,000 people will have died.
When Dec. 31 arrives, 2,737,500 people will have died.
Throughout the year, however, there were no quarantines, everything stayed open, and the only time we saw a mask was probably at the doctor’s office. The annual death rate in the U.S. is 0.0082%.
By now you may have already noticed some concern about who is telling the truth and who is not.
Recently a motorcycle rider in Florida who tested positive for COVID-19 was killed in an accident and added to the list of COVID-19 deaths, according to FOX35 Orlando.
Hospitals are reimbursed more from Medicare for COVID-19. Even the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admits that hospitals have an incentive to inflate the number of COVID-19 cases.
For those of us who’ve lost a love one to this dreadful virus, it is beyond heartbreaking.
But another sad part of this pandemic (with a 97% to 99.47% recovery rate), is that it is now a tool used by politicians in both parties to destroy the American economy because they do not like the president.
Dick Hodges
Groveland