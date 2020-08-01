To the editor:
I have always believed that a government whose participants are respectful of each others’ roles and opinions functions best. Those governments in which differing sides show no good faith toward each other are doomed to fail in putting the best interests of the community at the forefront.
What I observed at a recent Methuen City Council meeting contained both, but unfortunately Mayor Neil Perry, the person exhibiting trust and desire to collaborate, was completely drowned out by the cynicism of members of the council.
To a member, councilors lauded the mayor for presenting a lean budget but then went on to make further cuts to the mayor’s already small staff, and made other cuts to the mayor’s office budget.
It was interesting that they chose not to cut their own budget, because they got to be the sole judges of how frugal they had been when funding their department.
This kind of “because I said so” governing benefits no one, most especially the citizens of Methuen.
While the emergency posed by the COVID-19 virus had most certainly impacted the way government has functioned in the past several months, it is not an excuse for failing to give the mayor the tools he needs to govern.
During this budget season, the City Council has used the pretext of COVID-19 to unleash a political power grab.
It needs to stop, or they need to be stopped.
Marsha Iannalfo
Methuen