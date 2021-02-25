To the editor:
On paper Atkinson appears to have a good candidate for its Board of Selectmen. However, anyone who could wish someone pain and suffering in death is not a person with whom I would have faith or trust in.
Regardless of your personal like or dislike of Rush Limbaugh, to hope he suffered before death is crass and shows an incredible lack of humanity. Do we really want such a person to represent our town?
Do we really believe such a person would equally represent our vast diversity?
I think the answer should be a resounding no.
Jeanette Ligouri
Atkinson