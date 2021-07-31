To the editor:
A little noticed event occurred in our communities during the dark period when we were in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeless disappeared.
This was not because of harsh public policies or police action, but rather due to a confluence of funding and services borne out of a crises.
In a way, it is a testimony to the failures of society that when the general population feels truly threatened by a minority one, a plethora of resources to isolate and eradicate problems materializes.
The Massachusetts COVID-19 Fund is now closed, and yet this remarkable public and private collaboration launched by First Lady Lauren Baker and the One8 Foundation made an important impact. The initiative was supported by Eastern Bank, the Foundation For Business Equity and the Boston Foundation.
A cash infusion of $32.2 million was placed into a remarkable network of non-profit organizations who have always been the “boots on the ground” helping those who are home-insecure, in shelter-based transition, gripped by substance abuse or are unaccompanied youths and are unsheltered homeless.
In the Merrimack Valley and Cape Ann, there is a long and impressive list of miracle workers.
The funding assisted with temporary measures to expand homeless beds and transitional living quarters, and to direct relief to those who live in the shadows.
And now, remarkably, many of these resources are either terminated or over time will be lost due to lack of sustainable funding.
Even though the unsheltered is one category of homelessness, I found it startling that the areas of congregation known to me in several communities were largely void of attendants. In seven years of direct relief volunteerism, there were some park locations and street corners I had never seen empty.
The lesson here is it required a crises with everyone’s life and health seemingly threatened for society to greatly amplify its attention to narrowly focus resources to marginalized populations in order to lift them.
I am left wondering if we are always just a few million dollars away from helping those most in need.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
D’Amore is founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission