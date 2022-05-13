To the editor:
A town official recently put his opinion on Facebook in response to the mega-development, referring to the group’s information being hypocritical and borderline racism regarding the families currently at Royal Crest being displaced.
Yes, this new zoning overlay is going provide more housing, more business and help the local college. The new development will generate $2.5 million in residential rents to start. Add in the income for retail, business, hotel, and financial arraignments with Merrimack College.
Royal Crest is not rent controlled. There are about 350 families living there now, with affordable housing. They are going to be one of the trade-offs in this development. A two-bedroom, two-bath at Royal Crest is about $2,300. A market-rate one bedroom, one bath will probably start around $3,000. If the current residents are penalized because they aren’t eligible for the 40B requirements, they will have to severely downsize, or their rents are going to increase significantly, or they will have to leave town to find affordable housing. But they’re expendable because we’re going to get housing and 97 40B additional apartments on the books.
There is nothing in this proposal that protects these families. The town did not put anything in place to protect them from losing their homes. When a town official insinuates racism and hypocrisy against a group of people proactively trying to protect these families -- because our leaders didn't -- that's horrible. It's a fear-mongering tactic. And if 350 families are expendable for progress, what does that say about our leaders of North Andover?
Rusanne Wise
North Andover
