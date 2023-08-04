To the editor:
As reported in a front-page, above-the-fold news story in the Eagle-Tribune and Andover Townsman, plans are being formulated by a School Department Building Committee to aggressively push for a Special Town Meeting – as if Andover has some kind of urgent emergency – to get approval for more money to proceed with their desire to demolish and replace our current high school at a cost to taxpayers of half a billion dollars (you read that number correctly). Now keep in mind that this school building was fully renovated and expanded just 26 years ago.
If this gets pushed through at a Special Town Meeting this committee wants to hold as early as about a month from now, not counting cost overruns that always materialize on Andover school projects, after-the-fact design changes that increase construction costs, and the costs of new equipment that gets bought to go inside a new school building, the cost of building a completely new high school could easily reach $600,000,000 dollars.
Not only is this a proposal to build the most expensive school by almost a factor of four times more than the other brand-new school still under construction in Andover, but it's a proposal to build the most expensive school anywhere in Massachusetts. It literally dwarfs the cost of every other high school in Massachusetts.
When all is said and done, if this committee’s pet-project were to be approved at Andover Town Meeting, it reportedly will add from $2,000 a year to over $3,000 a year to the annual property tax bills of middle- and low-income homeowners, not including all other property tax increases the Select Board would be looking to have to fund other projects. Homeowners would see a spike in annual property taxes of over 30%, maybe more, just from this building proposal.
What gets hidden in the press reporting of this proposal is that one of the biggest reasons given by this committee in their aggressive push to demolish a building that has a solid 15 years of economic life remaining is the perpetual claim it makes of overcrowding. Yet never mentioned in the news coverage is the fact that there has been a precipitous decline in Andover's school-aged population of over 700 children over the past 10 years, and school Superintendent Parvey is on record at Andover’s most recent Town Meeting as saying this continuous decline projected to go on for at least the next five years. That would be a decline of 20 percent or more in the school-age population since 2013 by the time this proposed new building would be completed.
Andover does not have a growing school-age population; it’s just the opposite. And low birth rate demographics among young people and the exodus from Massachusetts due to the cost of living here – as the 2020 census highlighted – point to continued decline in the school-age population, as The Eagle-Tribune has reported.
As every reputable educator will attest, it’s not new bricks and mortar that improve the quality of education, but rather what takes place inside the school, no matter its age. Vanity, half-billion dollar buildings do not an education make.
Our School Committee needs to focus on raising the bar, educationally, inside our high school, not on spending a half billion dollars on a new school that will not improve the quality of high school education in Andover one iota.
Joseph Ponti, Andover
Bob Pokress, Andover
