To the editor:
One issue facing our nation today is rising health care costs, with one cause being the wasteful spending of health care dollars.
Health care spending has become a priority for legislators; and, although President Donald Trump has proposed cutting Medicare to decrease waste, targeted ways of curtailing these costs are vague.
Research shows that one of the greatest contributors to wasting health care dollars is ordering unnecessary tests and procedures - resulting in 30% of our health care dollars wasted.
In March 2019, the Trump administration proposed cutting Medicare, with a significant reduction coming from targeting “wasteful spending.” Nowhere in Trump’s proposal does it state how cutting Medicare helps to reduce wasted health care dollars.
What it does show is that instead of reducing spending for Medicare, about one-third of the money would be moved into a different section of the budget (such as national defense). And he claims to focus on administrative causes of waste — not even the main cause — by giving grants to states, enabling them to determine eligibility and to allow revocation and denial.
So, is cutting Medicare the best way to remedy waste? Is this really the reason he’s cutting Medicare?
If the intent is to expand access and reduce waste, then this proposal seems to be a poor attempt.
I hope this letter guides you to make an informed decision and question “why” Trump is cutting Medicare. Because if it is to save us money for the purpose he claims, cutting Medicare is unlikely to put those dollars back in our pockets.
Lynda Torento
Andover