To the editor:
The city of Lawrence received a grant from the gas explosions settlement with Columbia Gas. With the money received, someone decided it would be best to remove all trees that were on the city property that were upheaving sidewalks and possibly causing injury to pedestrians in South Lawrence.
So, as it stands right now, six trees were removed from Lenox Circle, and there was no hearing, no input from residents, and no notice that would be taking place on areas that abutted our property.
I am angry because this now has affected my property value and has destroyed any of the natural beauty and protection that these trees had offered. Many elderly residents would sit in the shade during a hot spell and also keep their cars protected from direct sun.
I also noticed that even the birds have started nesting in my shrubs because they have removed trees that were here for over 40 years.
Once again, the city takes it upon itself to act without any input from residents, neighborhood organizations or even city councilors.
Brian Durkin
Lawrence