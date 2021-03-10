To the editor:
While our history textbooks tell us that the idea of "no taxation without representation" is merely an issue of the past, far too many Americans are facing it as we speak. Most notably, more than 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia have no vote in either of our nation's houses of Congress.
This lack of representation to address the many pressing issues facing all Americans, including district residents, comes despite the fact that Washington, D.C., has a population larger than that of the entire states of both Vermont and Wyoming, and that D.C. residents pay more in taxes than residents of 21 other states.
Many opponents of progress, justice and democracy like to argue that D.C. statehood cannot be done because it is unconstitutional, but they'd be wrong.
The Constitution only requires the federal district to have a maximum size of "ten miles square," but it does not mandate a minimum size. Therefore, it is possible to decrease the size of the non-represented federal district to only the two-mile radius surrounding non-populated areas such as the National Mall and Capitol building while still fulfilling our constitutional requirements.
Ultimately, our founders intended for Americans to have a voice regardless of where they live. Now more than ever, with vital COVID-19 relief, long-awaited racial justice reforms and many more important initiatives being debated on the floor of Congress, D.C. residents deserve the same voice that's afforded all other Americans.
Matthew Allen
Andover