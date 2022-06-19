To the editor:
Perhaps the greatest battle in human history took place 78 years ago on June 6, when Allied Forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. These brave soldiers eradicated the evil scourge of Nazi Germany and saved the world from a hellish despotic tyranny that would have committed waves of genocide and other unspeakable horrors.
It is unfortunate that no holiday marks this momentous event, while at the same time, we have Juneteenth as a newly minted federal holiday.
Twenty million people died during WWII, and had Germany prevailed or sued for peace while controlling continental Europe, who knows how many more would have suffered Nazi firing squads, death camps and gas chambers.
I guess history is for the dead, as we see more and more the attention span of today’s Americans as that of a gnat. We celebrate the here and now, and contour history through the prism of today.
I, for one, will never forget that longest day and the sacrifices that sear it into my living memory.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
