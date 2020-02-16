To the editor:
Over the last three years I’ve watched Dr. Kim Farah represent the town of Danville on the Timberlane School Board. I haven’t been impressed.
Farah has been a large part of a lot of avoidable conflicts caused, for the most part, by personality issues — lawsuits, $30,000 reports she unilaterally authorized and that our elected officials “can’t see,” staff leaving because of a “hostile work environment,” and her vote to not even consider an assistant superintendent candidate our community spent a great deal of time and effort selecting.
The Teamsters, representing the new administrators union, told us about this board’s inability to properly “consider their employees.” A high school accreditation report scolds this school board for not “listening, observing and supporting the hard work and dedication of the (Timberlane Regional High School) administration, staff, and students.”
I’ve seen a repeating theme from these organizations on the outside looking in, and it’s not a healthy environment in which our children can flourish.
On top of all of that, we are heading into next year with some potentially large issues looming over our school district. If SAU withdrawal passes, the School Board will have to find a new superintendent, an enormously important task, and staff an entirely new SAU.
We need a fresh start. This is the second time that Sabrina Alberg has run for the Timberlane School Board; she was narrowly defeated last year.
During her campaign I heard her speak about keeping an open mind and being kind to people. We need a lot more of that kind of attitude on the School Board.
She’s also an extremely dedicated mom of three children at Timberlane and an avid volunteer in the schools.
I hope your readers will vote for Sabrina Albert to better represent the town of Danville on the Timberlane School Board.
Crystal Chase
Danville