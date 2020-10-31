To the editor:
Greg Davis is the conservative representation Salem needs in Concord.
As a former Franciscan priest, Davis knows what it takes to listen. He’ll use this past experience to listen to the needs of his constituents in Salem.
Education is an important part of Davis' life. He has a Ph.D. in religious studies. He’ll use his education to learn about and implement the important solutions required to tackle some of today’s most important issues -- such as energy prices, environmental issues and healthcare.
Davis has the experience to lead, as can be demonstrated from his experience as an IT project manager, leading teams and managing complex projects.
Davis is already an elected official in the town of Salem. He currently serves as the trustee of trust funds, overseeing the trust funds created by gifts and legacies.
On issues of taxes, he stands firm against any sales taxes and is in favor of tax credits and incentives for small business and corporations headquartered in New Hampshire.
Davis has the compassion we need in our elected officials. His volunteer work with Salem Animal Rescue League clearly demonstrates this. He has the empathy needed to understand the problems and needs of the people of Salem.
Davis' volunteer work with the charitable organization Isaiah 58 NH puts his empathy on display.
Listen, learn, lead -- these are the words Greg Davis lives by. I hope your readers will join me in voting for him for state representative from Salem.
Joe Feole
Salem, N.H.